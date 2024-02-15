Mikko Montonen steps down as CEO of Aspocomp

Since 2022, Manu Skyttä has acted as head of Patria Oyj’s Operations unit and as a member of Patria Group Management team. Previously, he was the Director of new businesses of Millog Oy, partly owned by Patria, and as CEO of Virve Tuotteet ja Palvelut Oy, owned by Millog.

"Manu is an experienced leader and has strong experience in driving business development and growth. I am confident that his energy as well as passion for change and growth together with his wide experience from different business functions give him strong competence to develop Aspocomp into the next phase" says Päivi Marttila, the Chair of the Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group in a press release.

Mikko Montonen has committed to remain as the company's President and CEO to secure an orderly transition to Manu Skyttä, at the latest on August 14th, 2024.