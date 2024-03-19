Management change at Mycronic

As a result of the preparations ahead of the possible listing of Axxon on a stock exchange in China, Ivan Li will leave Mycronic’s executive management – but remain as Head of Axxon, the core of Mycronic´s High Volume division.

Mycronic announced back in the summer of 2022 that it would investigate the possibility of listing Axxon on a stock exchange in China and floating a minority stake. This move would allow Axxon to strengthen its brand and market position. By being more independent and having the means for fast expansion, the best possible conditions for Axxon are created to realise its success and full potential.

However, the regulations stipulate that in such a situation, Ivan Li cannot be a member of Mycronic’s executive management.