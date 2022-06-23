© Mycronic

The company says that if feasible, the listing could take place during 2024.

Mycronic acquired Axxon back in 2016, and since then it has developed very successfully. A net sales compound annual growth rate of 39%, with healthy profitability, has brought Axxon to a very comfortable market position in dispensing for the electronics industry.

Axxon has largely operated independently as a Chinese company with its own IP, R&D and operations. The Swedish company says that by listing and floating a minority stake on the STAR market in Shanghai, Axxon would be able to further strengthen its brand and market position in China and the rest of the world.