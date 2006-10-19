Asymtek Wins 2006 Global Technology Award

Asymtek, leader in dispensing technology and pioneer in jetting technology, announced it received a 2006 Global Technology Award from Global SMT & Packaging magazine for its Axiom X-1022 high-volume dual-lane dispensing system.

This is the second consecutive year that Asymtek has won this award. The Global Technology Awards recognize the best new innovations in the printed circuit assembly and packaging industries. The award was presented at a ceremony held during the Assembly Technology Expo in Rosemont, IL on September 27, 2006.



The Global Technology Award categories include equipment, materials, and electronic manufacturing services companies. Entries are judged by an independent panel based on the product's innovation, speed/throughput improvements, quality contribution, cost benefits, environmental considerations, ease of use/implementation, and maintainability/repairability.



Asymtek's Axiom X-1022's dual-lane configuration increases throughput by 60 to 80 percent over single-lane systems. The system allows parallel processing on two lanes for continuous dispensing, eliminating lost time in non-dispensing activities such as material flow-out and substrate

loading/unloading. Underfill can flow out in one lane while underfill material is jetted in the other. It lowers cost-of-ownership without adding another full system to the production line, minimizing manufacturing cost per square foot.



"We are excited to win this prestigious award," said Alec Babiarz, Asymtek's President of New Business Development. "Asymtek is known for innovative, high quality products that increase productivity and lower cost-of-ownership. We congratulate the Asymtek team that designed and

created the dual-lane dispensing system."