Immersion signs license deal with Nintendo
Immersion Corporation, a developer and provider of patents for haptics, has renewed a license with Nintendo to continue to make Immersion's patents available to Nintendo and its affiliates.
Immersion is an innovator of touch feedback technology, otherwise known as haptics. The company invents and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics.
"We are delighted to continue to grant Nintendo a license to our patents for haptic technologies," said Eric Singer, Immersion's President and CEO in a press release.