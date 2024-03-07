IMI and Lithos Energy enter manufacturing collaboration

The strategic manufacturing collaboration involves design for manufacturability to ensure high volume consistency, manufacturing of PCB, box builds and a global footprint that will allow regional expansion in the marketplace.

"We look forward to such an amazing collaboration to help bring their innovative battery systems to the world. This partnership aligns with our commitment to supporting world leading manufacturers in their growth and sustainability efforts while providing high-quality manufacturing services," says Arthur R. Tan, chief executive officer of IMI, in a press release. “It will be our small but meaningful contribution in boosting our country’s economic recovery and help provide more jobs.”

Mass production is projected to start in the 4th quarter of this year.

In 2023, Lithos Energy launched its latest generation of high-voltage and low-voltage battery pack solutions in its production facility in Silicon Valley. The company manufactures various battery packs and is developing next-gen technology for OEM’s.