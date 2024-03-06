Harman extends partnership with Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari will become the first automotive OEM to adopt a number of solutions from Harman's in-cabin monitoring system, Harman Ready Care, for its next-generation road cars.

“A collaborative commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in a car is the cornerstone of the partnership between HARMAN Automotive and Ferrari,” says Christian Sobottka, President, Harman Automotive, in a press release. “After a successful inaugural year, we look forward to continuing our Scuderia Ferrari partnership with an exciting new campaign for the 2024 race season. On the road, we will extend our technical partnership with Ferrari by delivering a number of key Ready Care safety features for its customers.”

Ferrari will introduce eye-gaze tracking from Harman Ready Care, to determine if a driver is distracted and alert them to refocus on the road. Part of Harman's Ready product lineup, Ready Care is a closed-loop interior sensing and tailored interventions product that helps keep eyes and minds on the road by detecting driver distraction and drowsiness using artificial intelligence, machine learning and neuroscience.