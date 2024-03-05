Global semiconductor sales increase 15.2% in January

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reports that global semiconductor industry sales totalled USD 47.6 billion during January 2024, an increase of 15.2% compared to the January 2023 total of USD 41.3 billion but a decrease of 2.1% from the December 2023 total of USD 48.7 billion.

“The global semiconductor market started the new year strong, with worldwide sales increasing year-to-year by the largest percentage since May 2022,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Market growth is projected to continue over the remainder of the year, with annual sales forecast to increase by double-digits in 2024 compared to 2023.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales were up in China (26.6%), the Americas (20.3%), and Asia Pacific/All other (12.8%), but down in Japan (-6.4%) and Europe (-1.4%). Month-to-month sales were down across all markets: Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.4%), the Americas (-1.5%), China (-2.5%), Europe (-2.8%), and Japan (-3.9%).