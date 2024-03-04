Shoals to invest $80m in energy storage plant
Shoals, a US-based renewable energy chip and equipment maker, has announced an ambitious expansion plan relocate its manufacturing operations to Portland, Tennessee.
The firm will spend USD 80 million on the new 638,000-square-foot plant, which will create approximately 550 new jobs and bring its total headcount in the region to roughly 1,400.
Shoals is expanding to meet the growing demand from renewables and e-mobility sectors. It is a specialist in electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Brandon Moss, CEO of Shoals Technologies Group, said: “Today’s announcement marks a pivotal moment for Shoals’ growth, allowing us to enhance efficiency, create jobs and contribute even more to the thriving economic landscape of Tennessee. I am immensely proud of our dedicated team for their commitment and success and am grateful to the State of Tennessee for their partnership in making this transformative move a reality.”