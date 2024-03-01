Siemens joins Arm's Semiconductor Education Alliance

UK-based Arm unveiled the Semiconductor Education Alliance last year to "share resources, capabilities and expertise, accelerate educational and training pathways and promote multiple routes into the industry, including technical, vocational and self-study."

It arrived with support from Arduino, Cadence, Cornell University, Semiconductor Research Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Synopsys, Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute, All-India Council for Technical Education, and the University of Southampton.

Siemens' involvement represents a big win for the alliance, offering access to considerable resources and expertise.

