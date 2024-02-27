Finlands TactoTek expands to Germany
Finnish smart surface technology company, TactoTek, is opening a new facility in Munich, Germany – a new Innovation Hub.
With its new Munich Innovation Hub, the company looks to provide easy access to advanced in-mold structural electronics (IMSE) design and engineering expertise for its Central European customers.
The facility will support the business needs of TactoTek’s customers and ecosystem. It features an IMSE solution showroom with IMSE technology demonstrators. It will also offer IMSE-related workshops, and will have IMSE engineering specialists available for collaboration on projects.
"The mutual learning of being close to customers results in the right solutions built faster, and crisply focuses priorities,” noted Jussi Harvela, TactoTek CEO in a press release. “We have successfully developed close relationships with many Central European market leaders; our Munich Innovation Hub expands the reach of our leading-edge IMSE solutions and their significant environmental benefits.”