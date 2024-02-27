© celestica
Electronics Production |
North American EMS industry up 2.6% in January
Total North American EMS shipments in January 2024 were up 2.6% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, January shipments decreased 2.7%.
EMS bookings in January decreased 12.0% year-over-year and decreased 2.2% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.20.
“January EMS performance aligns with the current trend, with shipments still exceeding a softer order landscape,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.