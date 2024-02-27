Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.deevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.plevertiq.se
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© celestica
Electronics Production |

North American EMS industry up 2.6% in January

Total North American EMS shipments in January 2024 were up 2.6% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, January shipments decreased 2.7%.

EMS bookings in January decreased 12.0% year-over-year and decreased 2.2% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.20.

“January EMS performance aligns with the current trend, with shipments still exceeding a softer order landscape,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. 

© IPC
Load more news
February 13 2024 4:53 pm V22.3.28-2
Ad
Ad