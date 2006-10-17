Graphic invests in Orbotech AOI & LDI

Orbotech, S.A. announced that Graphic PLC, a lBritish manufacturer of high technology interconnect printed circuit boards, has purchased a Paragon-8000 laser direct imaging (LDI) system, a Discovery 8 automated optical inspection (AOI) system and a Discovery 8HR AOI system.

This equipment complements their present range of Orbotech solutions including a DP™-100 SL solid state LDI system, Vision™ series AOI systems and VeriSmart™ verification and repair stations.



Commenting on the purchase, Mr. David Pike, Managing Director at Graphic PLC, said: 'We are very pleased to increase our capabilities with these latest generation Orbotech systems. We expect they will provide a major contribution to our continued technological advancement in order to meet the challenging requirements of the complex high technology with high reliability products our customers demand. We further expect that they will be instrumental in ensuring operational efficiency, highest quality and reduced costs.'



Mr. Jacob Azran, President of Orbotech S.A., commented: 'Graphic PLC is an existing customer of Orbotech that has been using our systems successfully for many years. We are pleased that they have selected our latest generation solutions as part of their strategy for advanced production after considering all available products in the market, including the results in our favor of a comprehensive head-to-head evaluation with another AOI supplier.'