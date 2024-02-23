Amkor closes in on approval for $2bn US facility

The vote came a few months after Amkor first announced its plans for a the build. If it does ago ahead, the plant will be the largest fo its kind in the US and will deliver about 2,000 jobs over the next decade. It will also consolidate Arizona's status as a semiconductor hub, with both Intel and TSMC building foundries in the state.

Amkor already does testing and packaging for TSMC and Intel, and employs about 30,000 people in 11 countries, including South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Portugal and Vietnam. Most of its business is in semiconductor packaging for the mobile and automotive sectors.

The primary function of the new facility will be to package and test the chips produced for Apple at a nearby facility run by TSMC. Amkor wants to start construction by September 2025 and have the new site operational within two to three years, and entirely completed by September 2034.

