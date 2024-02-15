FSP Group opens new manufacturing facility in Vietnam
Power supply manufacturer FSP Group has inaugurated its new factory in Vietnam, marking a significant step in its ongoing expansion.
The development not only enhances FSP Group's production capabilities but also directly benefits its European clientele through FSP Power Solution GmbH.
The company says that the Vietnam factory brings a host of advantages to European customers, including shortened delivery times, enhanced supply chain reliability and competitive pricing. The new facility is also certified according to the ISO9001 standard.
"This expansion into Vietnam represents a pivotal advancement in our strategy to better serve our European market. It ensures not only improved production efficiency and quality across our product lines but also strengthens our capability to meet the evolving needs of our customers with greater agility and cost-effectiveness," says Mr. Chien-Ho Yen, Managing Director of FSP Power Solution GmbH, in a press release.