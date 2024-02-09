indie chooses Avnet for global distribution

California-based indie is a pure-play automotive fabless semiconductor company that supports driver safety and automation, in-cabin user experience and electrification. This new agreement covers a range of indie’s products, such as USB power delivery, intelligent lighting, motor control, ultrasonic and 120GHz radar sensing silicon solutions

"indie is excited to partner with Avnet to bring our world-class automotive portfolio to a global customer base,” said Michael Wittmann, CEO at indie Semiconductor. “Avnet’s strong expertise in the automotive segment, coupled with its global reach, will allow our class-leading products to bring value to customers across global automotive development regions.”