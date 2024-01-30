Vitesco to start operations at €188 million Czech plant

Vitesco says that the new manufacturing facility will initially employ 150 individuals, however, the workforce is projected to expand to over 1,000 by 2027. Complementing this is the company's R&D center in Ostrava with nearly 300 employees.

The new site will benefit local companies within the supply chain. Notably, onsemi Rožnov pod Radhoštěm will provide silicon carbide-based semiconductors, building on an already announced partnership valued at EUR 1.75 billion.

The main products of this facility will be components for the next generation of electric vehicles, supplying European car manufacturers. Vitesco Technologies says that it will be focused on high-voltage electronic systems specifically for battery-powered electric vehicles, leveraging extensive robotics and automation.

"This advanced power electronics system, which combines an inverter, onboard charger, rapid charging module, and energy distribution unit, symbolizes the shift in vehicle design away from traditional combustion engines towards electric models. This product, solely developed and designed for electric vehicles, exemplifies our commitment to innovation," says Lukáš Rosůlek, Head of Vitesco Technologies Czech Republic in a press release.

Vitesco Technologies' recent investment in the Ostrava-Hrušov facility forms part of the company's broader investment strategy, committing over EUR 576 million to the advancement of sustainable mobility in the Czech Republic by 2027.