Vitesco and onsemi sign SiC long-term supply deal

© vitesco technologies

Vitesco Technologies is providing an investment of USD 250 million (EUR 230 million) to onsemi for new equipment for SiC boule growth, wafer production and epitaxy to secure access to SiC capacity. The equipment will be used to produce SiC wafers to support the German automotive supplier's growing SiC demand. In parallel, onsemi will continue to invest substantially in its end-to-end SiC supply chain.

In addition, the companies will collaborate further as onsemi’s EliteSiC MOSFETs will be used by Vitesco to execute the recent orders as well as future projects for traction inverters and electric vehicle drives.