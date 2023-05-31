Ad
Vitesco and onsemi sign SiC long-term supply deal

Vitesco Technologies and onsemi have entered into a 10-year long-term supply agreement worth USD 1.9 billion (EUR 1.75 billion) for SiC products to enable Vitesco's ramp in electrification technologies.

Vitesco Technologies is providing an investment of USD 250 million (EUR 230 million) to onsemi for new equipment for SiC boule growth, wafer production and epitaxy to secure access to SiC capacity. The equipment will be used to produce SiC wafers to support the German automotive supplier's growing SiC demand. In parallel, onsemi will continue to invest substantially in its end-to-end SiC supply chain.

In addition, the companies will collaborate further as onsemi’s EliteSiC MOSFETs will be used by Vitesco to execute the recent orders as well as future projects for traction inverters and electric vehicle drives.

“Energy-efficient silicon carbide power semiconductors are at the beginning of a big surge in demand. That is why it is imperative for us to get access to the complete SiC value chain together with onsemi. With this investment we have a secure supply of a key technology over the next ten years and beyond,” says Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies in a press release.

Siemens Healthineers invests € 80 million in new semiconductor factory Siemens Healthineers says that the company is building a new factory in Forchheim, Germany for the cultivation of crystals for semiconductor production.
MediaTek partners with Nvidia to provide full-scale product roadmap to the auto industry MediaTek has entered into a partnership with Nvidia to deliver a complete range of in-vehicle AI cabin solutions for the next generation of software-defined vehicles.
Apple investments with European suppliers top €20 billion in 2022 Apple's spending with European suppliers has increased more than 50% since 2018, totalling EUR 85 billion over the past five years and more than EUR 20 billion in 2022 alone.
China requests Japan to lift export restrictions on chips Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has requested Japan to stop its restrictions on semiconductor exports, calling it a "wrongdoing" that "seriously violated" global trade and economic norms.
Innoscience responds to EPC's lawsuits Innoscience Technology says that it "vigorously responds" to Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC) lawsuit against the Chinese company. Innoscience says that the investigation and lawsuit initiated by EPC are inconsistent with the facts.
EPC sues competitor Innoscience for patent infringement Gallium nitride (GaN) technology specialist, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC), has filed complaints in federal court and in the US International Trade Commission (ITC) asserting four patents of its foundational patent portfolio against Innoscience (Zhuhai) Technology Co Ltd. and its affiliates.
White Horse Laboratories expands facility to boost services White Horse Laboratories announces a significant expansion of its Hong Kong facility, emphasising the enhancement of test capabilities to include AS6081 methods A1-A6 and drawing attention to its logistics services.
Mitsubishi Electric and Coherent to scale SiC manufacturing Mitsubishi Electric and materials specialist Coherent Corp.have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on a program looking to scale manufacturing of SiC power electronics on a 200 mm technology platform.
Sivers Semiconductors kicks off foundry capacity project Sivers Photonics, a business unit of Swedish Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to expand its capacity to meet volumes of more than 1,000 wafers per week.
Ayar Labs adds $25 million in expansion of its $130 million series C Ayar Labs, a leader in silicon photonics for chip-to-chip connectivity, today announced it has raised an additional USD 25 million in Series C1 funding, bringing its total Series C raise to USD 155 million.
Global semiconductor packaging materials market to near $30B by 2027 Powered by strong demand for new electronics innovations, the global semiconductor packaging materials market is expected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2027, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% from the USD 26.1 billion in revenue it logged in 2022, SEMI, TECHCET and TechSearch International reports.
Apple inks multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom for US made components Apple has entered into a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement with Broadcom under which the semiconductor company will develop 5G radio frequency components — including FBAR filters — and wireless connectivity components.
Infineon builds a new logistics building at its Villach site In March earlier this year, Infineon Austria started the construction of a new logistics building at its site in Villach.
Henkel opens technology centre in Bridgewater Henkel has officially opened its Technology Centre in Bridgewater, New Jersey, US. Occupying 70,000 square feet, the facility showcases Henkel’s entire technology portfolio of adhesives, sealants, functional coatings and specialty materials.
Marvell to set up semiconductor design centre in Vietnam Marvell Technology says that it plans to establish a "world-class" design centre in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Once completed, the site is said to become the home to advanced semiconductor engineering.
Mitsubishi Electric & Movensys team up to expand AC servo and motion control business Mitsubishi Electric and Movensys have entered into a business partnership to strengthen collaboration in their respective AC servo and motion control businesses. As part of the agreement, Mitsubishi Electric will take an equity stake in Movensys.
Würth Elektronik expands its capacities in Sweden The Swedish subsidiary of the German technology group has moved, something that has resulted in the company getting their hands on significantly more available space.
Samsung's 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM has started mass production Samsung Electronics' 16-gigabit (Gb) DDR5 DRAM, which utilises 12nm-class process technology, has started mass production.
Applied Materials to invest billions in new Silicon Valley R&D center Applied Materials says that it intends to build the world’s largest and most advanced facility for collaborative semiconductor process technology and manufacturing equipment R&D.
China shuts the door on Micron The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) says that Micron Technology's products are a national security risk and that operators of critical information infrastructure in China should stop purchasing Micron products.
Micron to bring EUV technology to Japan Micron Technology says it will be introducing extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology to Japan to manufacture its next generation of DRAM, the 1-gamma (1γ) node.
SK powertech to triple its SiC semiconductor capacity SK Group subsidiary Yes Power Technix has been renamed to SK powertech, but that's not the only change. SK powertech recently relocated its plant in Pohang City to Busan City. Commercial production at the new facility started in April 2023.
Analog Devices's CFO to step down Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Analog Devices' Executive Vice President and CFO, has informed the company that, after six years leading the finance operation, he will step down from his position to explore other opportunities.
eMagin enters merger deal with Samsung Display US micro OLED company eMagin has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Samsung Display. Under the terms of the agreement, the South Korean company will pay USD 2.08 per eMagin share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately USD 218 million.
onsemi mulls $2 billion expansion of SiC production onsemi is considering a USD 2 billion investment to increase production of silicon carbide chips, which are extensively used to help expand the range of electric vehicles.
Laser Photonics expands into the semiconductor space Laser Photonics Corporation, a developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, is stepping into the semiconductor capital equipment and components space with the formation of its semiconductor division.
