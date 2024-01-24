Corning to invest $120.4m in smartphone glass factory

The two firms announced their JV in October as a combined entity they named Bharat Innovation Glass Technologies. The plan was to make 30 million units in India during the first phase of manufacturing.

Back in October, they had yet to choose a location for their facility. But now they have confirmed India's Tamil Nadu state, which is fast becoming a key region for electronics manufacturing. The the state government said the new facility will make front cover glass for mobile phones and phone parts makers in India. It did not confirm customers by name.

The news is yet another milestone for the Tamil state. Weeks ago, it secured USD 4.39 billion in investment pacts from Tata Electronics Pegatron, Hyundai Motors, Vinfest and others.