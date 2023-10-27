JV to start manufacturing smartphone glass in India

The JV aims to make 30 million units in India in the first phase of manufacturing, although the partners have yet to choose a location for their facility. Corning, which is best known as the maker of Gorilla Glass, said the JV was considering applying for financial incentives. The plant is likely to start operations by the end of 2024.

The move will further strengthen India's position in the global smartphone manufacturing space. Post COVID the world is looking to reduce its dependence on Chinese facilities, and India is working hard to become the alternative supplier to device makers.

Indeed, just last week Google confirmed it will start manufacturing its flagship Pixel 8 in the country.