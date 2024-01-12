Simmtech plans semiconductor unit in Gujarat

The news is a huge win for the Gujarat region, which has just hosted its Vibrant Gujarat 2024 business development event. This was the setting for the Union minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to confirm Simmtech's decision to create a new 30 acre facility.

The 1.250 crore rupee (USD 15 billion) plant will be located close to the region's first major semiconductor fabrication plant set up by Micron Technology. Simmtech will work with India's industrial giant Tata on the construction of the facility.

Micron started the construction of its USD 2.75 billion DRAM and NAND assembly and test facility in September. It is investing up to USD 825 million in the project.