Lütze expands electronics manufacturing
Automation specialist Lütze is further expanding its fully automated electronics production line. The modular expansion at its headquarters in Weinstadt, Germany will increase the capacity of its electronics manufacturing by up to 25%.
Lütze says that the expansion is in response to high customer demand in railway technology and industrial automation.
For customers in automated manufacturing, mechanical engineering, and the railway industry, the expansion of production capacity means a significant increase in flexibility and further improvement in delivery capability.
"The expansion of our electronics manufacturing in Weinstadt is a clear commitment to the location in Germany and an integral part of our international growth strategy. We are now able to respond more quickly to the needs of the market," says Udo Lütze, owner of the Lütze International Group in a press release.