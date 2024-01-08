Mycronic receives order for a Prexision 8 Evo

The Swedish company states in a press release that the order value is in the range of USD 13-15 million and that delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2025.

“Through continued trust in Mycronic’s attractive trade-in program, the customer proceeds with the transition to modernize its installed base and secure future capacity to produce complex photomasks for the display industry”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic’s Pattern Generators division provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.