US government issues $162m subsidy to Microchip Tech

In August 2022, the US president signed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which ringfenced USD 52 billion to support the on-shoring of the country’s semiconductor supply chain.

In December, the Commerce Department pledged USD 35 million to BAE Systems to boost its chip-making output for military aircraft, including F-15 and F-35 jets. Now, it has followed up with USD 162 million for Microchip Technology. The Arizona-based firm says it will assign USD 90 million to improve a plant in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and USD 72 million to expand a factory in Gresham, Oregon.

The grant will enable the company to triple its domestic production of microcontroller units (MCUs) and other semiconductors built on mature-nodes critical for automotive, commercial, industrial, defence, and aerospace industries. It will create over 700 direct construction and manufacturing jobs.