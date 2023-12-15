US confirms $35m investment in BAE Systems' chip making

It says the cash will help BAE to increase production of chip products at its New Hampshire factory. BAE supplies chips for military aircraft, including F-15 and F-35 jets, as well as satellites and other defence systems.

The funding comes from the US's CHIPS and Science Act – a USD 39 billion fund to boost the domestic semiconductor sector and reduce the US's reliance on overseas suppliers. It is the first of several grants expected in the coming months.