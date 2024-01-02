© kritchanut dreamstime.com
Electronics Production |
PCTEL is now in the hands of Amphenol
In mid-December 2023, Amphenol Corporation closed its acquisition of wireless technology solutions provider PCTEL, Inc.
Under the terms of the agreement, PCTEL stockholders are receiving USD 7.00 in cash for each share of common stock they own – which means a total consideration of approximately USD 139.7 million.
Following the acquisition, PCTEL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amphenol, and PCTEL shares are no longer publicly traded.