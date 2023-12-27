Samsung pushes back launch date for Texan plant

The Seoul Economic Daily has reported the delay, which is says could deal a blow to the Biden administration’s ambition to increase domestic semiconductor supplies. No reasons were given, but there has been speculation about the red tape that could be holding up the issuing of environmental permits and financial support.

Samsung announced its USD 17 billion Texan plant in 2021 as a facility to manufacture products based on advanced process technologies for application in areas such as mobile, 5G, high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI). It spans more than 5 million square metres and will serve as a key location for the company's global semiconductor manufacturing capacity along with its production line in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

The report follows news of another US delay – by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to postpone production at its Arizona fab. It said this was due to a shortage of experienced construction workers and machine installation technicians.