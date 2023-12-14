Supplyframe team up Jabil

Supplyframe and Jabil say in a press release that the collaboration will leverage artificial intelligence and automation for enhanced operations and decision-making. The goal is to transform key industry processes and deliver data-driven insights to stakeholders in sourcing, quoting, and procurement, eliminating manual errors and increasing efficiency.

“Teaming up with Jabil is a transformative step for both our companies and the broader electronics industry. We are excited to integrate our decision intelligence expertise to create digital solutions that push the boundaries of what's possible in the electronics value chain,” says Steve Flagg, CEO of Supplyframe, in a press release.

With a focus on the procurement and sourcing landscape, the partnership will employ digital systems to develop instant and market-competitive response solutions, streamlining operations and reducing effort. In addition, the collaboration aims to reduce product development cycles and time to market by eradicating manual processes.

“Our partnership with Supplyframe is not just about integrating new technologies; it's about reshaping the way the electronics industry operates. We're leveraging AI and automation to create a more agile, competitive, responsive, and efficient value chain, which is crucial in today's fast-paced market,” adds Frank McKay, SVP, Chief Supply Chain & Procurement Officer at Jabil.

By combining Jabil's manufacturing and supply chain expertise with Supplyframe's decision intelligence capabilities, this joint effort aims to deliver solutions that drive efficiency, reduce cycle times across the value chain.