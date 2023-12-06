Sanmina names Jon Faust as new CFO

Kurt Adzema, who previously held this role, will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity until January 5, 2024.

Faust brings over 20 years of finance, accounting, controls, and operations experience in large, public, multinational companies to his new role. He previously served as Global Controller and Head of Finance Transformation & Corporate Services at HP Inc., which he joined in August 2021. He was Chief Financial Officer of Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, a provider of network solutions, from February 2020 to July 2021. Faust spent a total of over 19 years at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and its predecessor company, Hewlett-Packard Company in various leadership roles.