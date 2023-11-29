Conductive Containers acquires Crestline Plastics

Crestline designs and manufactures standard and custom thermoformed packaging for optical components and other precision electronics, a press release reads.

The company supplies a group of over 200 customers, including Fortune 500 accounts, with packaging and material handling solutions for precision glass, lenses, laser optics, image capture devices and other delicate components.

Crestline CEO, Derek Hermann is said to continue with Conductive Components as the General Manager, Crestline Division, and all Crestline employees have joined the CCI team.

“We are beyond excited to have Derek and the Crestline team joining our CCI family. On a business level, Crestline has unique capabilities with its plastic enclosures and optic lens inserts that complement our CCI box, tray and tote solutions incredibly well. There is very little overlap in our customer lists, and Crestline further steps up our production capacity. We are excited to now have a hub in the southwest to better serve key accounts in Southern California and Mexico. The fit could not be better," stated Brad Ahlm, CEO of CCI, in the press release