Stellantis and CATL ink battery supply MoU

Adding to this, the two companies are considering the possibility of forming a joint venture with equivalent contributions.

The MoU outlines a long-term collaboration between CATL and Stellantis on two strategic fronts – building a technology roadmap to support Stellantis’ battery electric vehicles and identifying opportunities to further strengthen the battery value chain.

“This MoU with CATL on LFP battery chemistry is another ingredient in our long-term strategy to protect freedom of mobility for the European middle class,” says Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, in a press reease. “CATL is the industry leader in this sector and together with our iconic vehicle brands, we will bring innovative and accessible battery technology to our customers while helping us achieve our carbon net zero ambition by 2038.”

As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis announced plans of reaching a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and a 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030.