© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com
Electronics Production |
Ceyon team up with ADOPT SMT
With a common goal to establish a fully connected system in the manufacturing process, Ceyon Telinventory Co.,Ltd. and ADOPT SMT GmbH join hands to offer a reel smart storage system, Reel Finder, to the whole European continent.
Ceyon Telinventory, the manufacturer of the SMT reel smart storage system Reel Finder is launching its full activity in the European market. The focus of the partnership will be on equipping Reel Finder, the convenient and intelligent reel storage to companies in the electronics industry through the network of ADOPT SMT GmbH.