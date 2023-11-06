GPV's electronics factory in Slovakia progressing as planned

The company announced its plans to expand its operations in Slovakia, with a rented facility, back in June this year.

“The construction process is going well, and there have been no major delays. We have a strong project team in place to secure that we can move into the new building end of January 2024. It is an important step in increasing our operational footprint in best-cost Europe to serve our customers closer to their core markets,” says Martin Kjærbo, COO at GPV in a press release.

Currently, the inside of the rented building is being transformed from a logistics centre to an electronics factory with offices, a canteen, and a mezzanine overlooking the coming production area.

GPV stated that by the end of January 2024, the factory will be released from construction. The factory is expected to be operational in Q1 2024. The building comprises of a total of 18,000 square metres, and GPV will initially use 11,000 square metres for warehouse and production.