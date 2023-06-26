GPV continues to grow, adds another factory in Slovakia

© GPV

The additional factory is situated in Piestany, close distance to GPV’s two existing electronics factories in the country.

The new factory comprises of a total of 18,000 square metres. GPV says in a press release that it initially will use 11,000 square metres with the option to expand and use the remaining 7,000 square metres at a later stage, if needed. GPV says that the new factory is expected to start production in early 2024.

The EMS provider states in the press release that customers – for a long period – have been requesting additional production capacity in "best-cost Europe". Shortly after the merger with Enics in October 2022, GPV managed to expand production capacity to accommodate these customer needs in the short run. But simultaneously, GPV has been looking for a possibility to establish additional production capacity in "best-cost Europe".