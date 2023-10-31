© IPC
North American PCB industry sales down 14% in September
Total North American PCB shipments in September 2023 were down 14.6% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, August shipments were up 35.7%, says the IPC.
PCB bookings in September were down 32.7% compared to the same month last year. September bookings were up 45% compared to the preceding month.
The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.01.
“The PCB book-to-bill is relatively unchanged this month as both shipments and bookings rose,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “However, this masks weak bookings that have finally pushed the year-to-date shipment trend negative for the first time this year.”