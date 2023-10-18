Ad
© VARTA
Electronics Production |

Varta and EVE Energy settle legal disputes

Varta AG and EVE Energy announce that they have reached a settlement in their long-lasting legal disputes concerning patent infringement claims in the lithium-ion coin cell market.

The agreement includes the dismissal of all legal proceedings against each other worldwide. The parties further agreed to explore common business opportunities and look forward to a mutually beneficial future business relationship, a press release reads.

Details of the settlement however remain confidential.

October 16 2023 10:38 am
