BRC Solar turns to Kitron for production muscles

According to the electronics manufacturer, the value of the deal is expected to reach an annual level of EUR 10 million within three years, and production will take place at Kitron’s facility in Lithuania.

The performance of solar panels degrades when some modules connected in series are shaded or if modules have different alignments or inclinations. With the Power Optimizer, BRC Solar is looking to solve these problems and can be combined with a variety of panels and inverters already on the market.

“We are proud that BRC Solar, a dynamic company in the growing solar industry, has trusted Kitron with the production of this exciting product, which targets a booming market and fits perfectly with Kitron’s focus on electrification as a megatrend and growth driver,” says Mindaugas Sestokas, Managing Director of Kitron Lithuania and VP Central Eastern Europe in a press release.

Kitron will produce the full Power Optimizer product, from PCB assembly to top-level assembly and testing, and due to the expected high quantities, production will be highly automated.