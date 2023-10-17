Terran Orbital opens new PCBA facility

In addition to its two new PCBA SMT lines, the company also added capabilities for post-SMT processes, fully automated inspection, 3-dimensional X-ray testing, AOI, and flying probe technologies that give it the complete ability to produce, inspect, and test a broad spectrum of PCBAs in its facility.

Terran Orbital states in a press release that the ability to produce and control the output, quality, and availability of the company’s PCBA products will decrease supply chain issues and increase parts availability and yield, allowing Terran Orbital to produce module and bus products more timely and cost-efficiently. This, in turn, will allow the company to continue to produce at shorter and more controlled delivery rates to its customers.

“I’m a big believer that if you control your supply chain, you control your destiny,” says Marc Bell, CEO, Co-Founder, and Chairman of Terran Orbital, in the press release. “Our two new PCBA lines bring us one step closer to our goal of being 100% vertically integrated.”

By owning the facility, Terran Orbital can produce higher-quality boards faster, furthering our goal of responsive space. With the additional manufacturing muscles, the company says it will have the capacity to assemble 5,000 PCBs per month.