© IPC
PCB |

North American PCB sales down 26% in August

“August PCB results were weak, with both orders and shipments failing,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “While the book-to-bill remains balanced, levels are well below the recent trend.”

Total North American PCB shipments in August 2023 were up 26.4% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, August shipments were down 35.7%. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.00.

PCB bookings in August were down 29% compared to the same month last year. August bookings were down 36.8% compared to the preceding month.

© IPC
September 28 2023 5:23 pm V21.1.4-1
