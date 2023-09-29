© IPC
North American PCB sales down 26% in August
“August PCB results were weak, with both orders and shipments failing,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “While the book-to-bill remains balanced, levels are well below the recent trend.”
Total North American PCB shipments in August 2023 were up 26.4% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, August shipments were down 35.7%. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.00.
PCB bookings in August were down 29% compared to the same month last year. August bookings were down 36.8% compared to the preceding month.