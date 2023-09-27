Jabil inks deal to divest Mobility business for $2.2B

Under the agreement, Jabil’s Mobility business, which manufactures components for consumer electronics, will transfer to BYDE. The business is mainly located in Chengdu and Wuxi, China.

“We are pleased to reach this definitive agreement with BYDE and are confident that this transaction is the right step forward for the company, our people, and customers,” says Jabil CEO Kenny Wilson in a press release.

The transaction is expected to close within the first two quarters of Jabil’s current fiscal year 2024, and is subject to closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals.