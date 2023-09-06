Ad
Analysis |

North American EMS industry up 3.4% in July

Total North American EMS shipments in July 2023 were up 3.4% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, June shipments decreased 0.7%, reports the IPC.

EMS bookings in June decreased 3.5% year-over-year and increased 2.1% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.27.

“The North American EMS industry saw minimal change in July. The year-to-date trend of weaker orders and stronger shipments remains intact,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. 

