© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com
PCB |
EIKEI Group expands to Europe
EIKEI Group, a PCB distributor based in Taipei, is making its entry into the European market.
Spearheading the Taiwanese company’s European venture is Guglielmo Ravasio, an industry veteran with extensive experience, based in Milan, and Marina Kobayashi, a sales expert located in Barcelona.
The company states in a press release that the expansion into Europe signifies a significant milestone for the company as a global PCB distributor.
“We have established strong connections with reputable manufacturers and vendors, ensuring that we can deliver quality products at affordable prices. Our wide range of products caters to diverse PCB requirements, providing you with comprehensive solutions,” the company writes.