NOTE grows in Medtech through strengthened partnership
Swedish EMS provider NOTE says it has strengthened a partnership with one of its long-standing customers, an unnamed company involved in the development of advanced medical devices.
NOTE will provide EMS services for a range of new medical products within the customer's product portfolio. Production for these new products will take place at the company's facility in Norrtälje, Sweden. This strengthened partnership is estimated to increase sales by SEK 50 million annually, starting from Q1 2024.
“We have seen significant development in our business across various markets. The basis to this success has been our commitment to upholding high-quality and delivery standards. It is always gratifying to earn trust and secure new business from our existing customers. We are excited about what the future holds and look forward to strengthening the collaboration with this customer”, says Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, in a press release.