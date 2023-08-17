Vishay expands with new factory in Mexico
Vishay Intertechnology has opened a new production facility in Las Torres, Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico.
The plant allows the company to significantly increase the current output of its WSLx family of Power Metal Strip resistor products and reduce lead times for devices in core case sizes to just eight weeks.
“Vishay is a clear frontrunner in the market for current sense resistors, delivering superior quality and continuously expanding our portfolio of products to meet the evolving demands of design engineers,” said Joel Smejkal, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vishay. “Given the significant rise in automotive, industrial, consumer, and aerospace applications for these products, we’re committed to expanding our production capacity to meet the rapidly growing demand and provide unparalleled service to our valued customers and distributors.”