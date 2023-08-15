Leia Inc. acquires Dimenco

© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

The move unites the capabilities of two major players in the 3D market, set to accelerate mainstream adoption of immersive 3D experiences across platforms and devices.

“We are living in a 3D world, and it’s inevitable that our digital experiences will align with this reality. While VR/AR headsets have their place, the breadth of our technology allows any familiar personal device to offer a seamless, immersive 3D experience,” says David Fattal, CEO of Leia Inc, in a press release. “Our customers wanted a unified solution across all devices – and this acquisition delivers exactly that.”

By joining forces, Leia and Dimenco will eliminate the existing technological divide, merging the strengths of both companies. Previously, Leia focused on the Android platform catering to the mobile and automotive markets, while Dimenco led on the Windows-based laptops and monitors for professional use. This merger will benefit customers who have been seeking a single, cross-platform solution based on a common industry standard.

Additionally, the robust content ecosystem developed by Leia, which includes 3D video calling in partnership with Zoom, 3D movie streaming featuring top-tier Hollywood titles, 3D photo sharing, a generative AI platform and games from leading studios like Gameloft, will now be extended to all devices, providing consumers with unparalleled immersive experiences.

“We’re excited to be part of the Leia family and it delivers perfectly on our promise to provide immersive experiences accessible to anyone, anywhere on any device without the need for wearables, “says Maarten Tobias, CEO of Dimenco. “This joint entity is not only setting the industry standard, but it combines cutting edge display technology, an established high volume supply chain and a unique dynamic content ecosystem, both for consumers and professionals.”

Maarten Tobias will join Leia as Chief Commercial Officer, leveraging his industry experience to further consolidate Leia’s position in the market and expedite the integration of teams to meet the rising demand for consumer-friendly 3D solutions.