Capital Power secures 1 GW supply of First Solar modules

© First Solar

The Series 6 Plus modules, which will be delivered between 2026 and 2028, will support Capital Power’s growing development portfolio.

“We are excited to partner with First Solar and its responsibly produced ultra-low carbon solar technology, which supports our solar development pipeline,” says Chris Kopecky, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal, Development and Commercial Officer, Capital Power, in a press release. “First Solar's longstanding investment in domestic supply chains ensures the use of high-quality American solar technology, including products made with significant amounts of domestically sourced content, to power our projects.”

Committed to net zero by 2045, Capital Power’s approach to power generation includes a focused effort on solar energy growth across North America. With three solar facilities in operation, Capital Power will use its development and construction expertise to deliver projects against an active US solar pipeline totaling nearly 2.4 GWDC.

“Capital Power joins a growing group of project developers that partner with First Solar as a reliable module technology provider that can help de-risk their project pipelines by delivering long-term pricing and supply certainty,” says Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer, First Solar.

First Solar is investing approximately USD 1.3 billion in expanding its US manufacturing footprint from over 6.5 gigawatts (GWDC) of annual nameplate capacity currently, to approximately 10.9 GWDC by 2026. In addition to the USD 1.1 billion expected investment in a new 3.5 GWDC facility in Alabama, the company has also embarked on a USD 185 million expansion of its existing manufacturing footprint in Ohio. First Solar has also announced an investment of up to USD 370 million for a dedicated R&D innovation center in Perrysburg, Ohio, which is expected to be completed in 2024.