Arrow Electronics creates robotics Center of Excellence

© Arrow Electronics

Arrow has teamed with companies such as Analog Devices (ADI), Nvidia, and onsemi image sensors to develop reference designs and proof of concepts that robotics customers can leverage to improve product design.

Arrow has made investments in resources, including engineers, hardware, software, and simulators. Platforms from Nvidia include Jetson developer kits and modules, Isaac Sim, Omniverse, Metropolis, TAO Toolkit, TensorRT, and Triton Inference Server. Additionally, Arrow will leverage open-source tools like ROS and Gazebo. The Robotics COE aims to help innovators with solutions and reference designs that will address the common robotics tasks of perception, navigation, and planning.

The opening of the Robotics COE comes at a time when the use of robotics is soon to be ubiquitous. According to the International Federation of Robotics, robots and cobots in industrial manufacturing have doubled in the last five years. There is an increasing need for robots to operate safely, accurately, and efficiently in a variety of environments while helping ensure the ability to identify and interact with objects in their surroundings. These requirements make developing robotic solutions a challenge.

“The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence at the edge as well as applications such as autonomous machines will revolutionize the digital factory to enable the deployment and growth of Industry 4.0,” said Aiden Mitchell, senior vice president of global marketing and engineering at Arrow Electronics, in a press release. “Arrow Electronics is proud to work together with ADI to create a center of excellence to empower the Intelligent Edge through design services capabilities, reduce technology complexities, and accelerate time to market.”

Customers can rely on the Robotics COE to help deliver innovative and leading robotics solutions, accelerate and de-risk design cycles, leverage ADI sensor technologies in conjunction with computing platform products and development kits for robotics, and provide access to a world-class support team enabling them to plan and manage their product roadmap and lifecycles.