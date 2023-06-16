Thierry Basse to manage Ark Electronics' European expansion

© Ark Electronics

The operational base will support clients with end-to-end manufacturing & engineering solutions, including PCB Assembly, streamlined electronics manufacturing services, and design and engineering. As VP of Sales and Business Development – Europe Region, Thierry Basse will work with both the North American leadership group and manufacturing teams in China.

"Our most recent expansion provides on-continent support for those European EMS customers who seek the best of both worlds—English-speaking, convenient, responsive customer service; coupled with low-cost, high quality, high-volume, China-based production," says Scott Wiley, President and CCO of Ark Electronics USA, in a press release.

Thierry has more than 30 years of experience in electronics manufacturing and services, in particular in R&D, NPI, DFX, Account & Global Program Management, and Marketing & Sales for global companies.

"I am very pleased to promote Ark Electronics to support current European challenges, including Energy Transition, Sustainable Mobility, Digital Transformation, and Digital Inclusion and Equity," adds Thierry. "After visiting our factory in China, I was impressed by their high level of quality, information security, health & safety, and environmental standards"

Ark Electronics is an EMS provider serving consumer electronics, mobile communications, automotive, and industrial IoT companies.