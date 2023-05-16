Hentec/RPS hires new purchasing agent
Hentec Industries/RPS Automation has hired Stacey Jones as a new Purchasing Agent with the company.
Stacey Jones is responsible for spare parts orders, strategic sourcing, and coordinating all customer shipments.
Prior to joining Hentec/RPS, Jones served as Area Branch Operations Manager at Airgas and the Head of Sales at Airgas Fairbanks Alaska. During her tenure at Airgas, Jones helped the company track inventory, budget market growth, and drive customer service.
“Hentec is thrilled to have Stacey join our team, as she brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role of Purchasing Agent,” says Tara Pratt, Office Manager for Hentec Industries/RPS Automation, in a press release “We are excited to see Stacey apply her experience to the position and see what amazing things she will achieve at Hentec.”