EU and China RoHS compliance now<br>faster and easier

For the very first time, manufacturers of electrical and electronic equipment struggling with EU and China RoHS data collection have a comprehensive, yet affordable solution that fully supports the IPC Standard 1752 format.

The GoodBye Chain Group's Material Declaration Wizard Software Tool MDW/1752 now features complete XML import and export functionality for all six classes of IPC 1752 reporting.

